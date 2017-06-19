UX master Jared Spool evolves our thinking on design maturity and product vision

Jared Spool is the founder of UIE and co-founder of Center Centre. In our 19th episode, he hits on the topics of UX design’s coming of age, the true role design plays in a business, and dives into the details of what his design school is aiming to do differently.

When trying to convince executives of the value of design, Spool says the best way to start out is to ask them what problem they’re trying to solve. Once you figure out what they’re aiming to change in the world, it’s then a matter of planting a flag in the sand and learning to take one small step at a time towards that flag as an organization.

What do you do when you realize schools aren’t properly preparing designers for the real world? Well, if you’re Jared Spool, you team up with a friend and create your own design school from scratch. Spool says Center Centre is designed to be an industry-ready education system with an emphasis on a competency and experience-based curriculum.

