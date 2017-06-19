Meltwater acquires Hong Kong-based Klarity to boost social media monitoring in Asia

Meltwater, the self-described ‘media intelligence’ company, continues on an acquisition spree. Following the purchase of Oxford Uni spin-out Wrapidity in February, it has acquired Hong Kong-Based startup Klarity to enhance its social media monitoring and analytics capabilities in Asia.

Terms of the deal remain undisclosed, although I understand the acquisition is a mixture of cash and stock and that Klarity’s ten employees, including founders Christopher Wong and Andy Ann, are joining Meltwater. The startup’s clients are in Hong Kong and China, consisting mainly of large agencies and “global consumer companies”.

“Meltwater has been in the Hong Kong market for over 11 years, and we have been looking for opportunities to enhance our offering in Asia over the last 24 months,” says Jorn Lyseggen, Meltwater’s founder and CEO, in a statement.

“We believe Klarity is the strongest social media analytics company in Asia. We are impressed with their technical sophistication, localized content, and the entrepreneurial team that has proven they can build state of the art products”.

To that end, Klarity has two strings to its bow: social media monitoring, which lets companies monitor their brand and relevant keywords across more than 12 social channels, including key Asian channels such as Sina Weibo, WeChat, Line and Youku; and analytics to let companies compare how they’re performing on social media against competitors and their industry as a whole.

The latter includes tracking key metrics and KPIs, such as engagement rates, interaction ratios, fan growth — and the ability to identify the most viral and popular posts across a brand’s social channels.

More broadly, Klarity says it employs NLP technology that works across a range of languages, including English, Chinese and Japanese, to enable the automated generation of social media performance reports.

“Greater China has constantly been a region where we have seen rapid growth and massive potential,” adds John Box, Meltwater’s Executive Director in APAC, in a statement. “Our partnership with Klarity allows Meltwater to take another step forward with access to key platforms such as WeChat and Weibo”.