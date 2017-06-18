Advertising Tech
BrideClick acquires Mode Media

The Mode Media story refuses to end — following its abrupt shut down last year, the company’s assets have been acquired by wedding-focused advertising company BrideClick.

Mode previously operated lifestyle sites including Glam and Foodie, plus a larger ad network that it said reached 144 million unique visitors each month.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but BrideClick says it will relaunch under the name Glam Inc. It’s currently looking to hire a new editor in chief, as well as expanding its sales and technology teams.

“BrideClick and Glam are a perfect fit,” said BrideClick Chairman Henry Chamberlain in the acquisition release. “BrideClick has a passionate team with a track record of building long-term partnerships with bridal bloggers, social media influencers and advertisers. Glam.com provides us with the opportunity to launch into other content areas and cater to a wider audience.”

The deal does not include Mode Media Japan, which was already acquired by investment group Montero, with Mode founder Samir Arora (who’d stepped down from his CEO role) stepping back in as executive chairman.

