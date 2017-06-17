Europe
Here comes PragueCrunch V

I’ve been visiting Central Europe almost every year and almost every year my buddy Jack Deneut has been setting up PragueCrunch, our kind-of-semi-annual celebration of Czech startups. And it’s happening again this year!

The event is on July 13, 2017 at Riegrovy Sady Beer Garden. You can RSVP here. We’ll have free Kozel and Gambrinus beer all night and traditional Czech pub food for purchase at the venue.

Startups will have 90 seconds to pitch without about 90 seconds of questions from judges.

To pitch please submit your startup here. I will let you know if you are pitching five days before the event. If you do not hear from me you weren’t picked to pitch.

If you have any questions email me at john@techcrunch.com. Otherwise see you in a few weeks.

