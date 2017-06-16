Workwell wants to make your corporate intranet suck less

If you’ve been working for a large company, chances are that your intranet sucks. It takes too much time to find the right information, it’s not tailored for mobile and it doesn’t integrate well with the services you actually use. French startup Workwell is a mobile intranet that you’ll actually like.

It seems like a tough task, but so far Workwell is ticking all the right boxes — it’s a mobile app first and foremost, it integrates with third-party services thanks to an SDK and it’s as social as it can be.

Workwell isn’t technically a new startup. If you’ve been reading my articles for a few years, I’ve been covering a startup called Never Eat Alone. With this product, you could find employees working in other departments in your big company and set up lunch. It makes it easier to discover new people and foster collaboration.

Workwell is the same company, but with a bigger idea. Never Eat Alone is now just one part of Workwell, but there are a bunch of other services that will make your office life easier.

For instance, you can book a restaurant, find a ride-sharing partner, get a map of the office, book a meeting room, control the AC and more. And then you can integrate with food delivery services and more.

The company has already signed a deal with Unibail-Rodamco so that companies renting Unibail-Rodamco’s office buildings can access Workwell.

In addition to that partnership, companies like Sephora and American Express are going to use Workwell for their French offices. Last year, Workwell raised $1.5 million (€1.3 million) at a pre-money valuation of $16.7 million (€15 million). Building the central hub for companies could turn into a lucrative industry.

Featured Image: Thomas Barwick/Getty Images