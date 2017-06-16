The smartphone has changed the gaming industry landscape dramatically. As our pocket computers advance, so too does the possibility of fully satisfying mobilegaming experiences.

Companies like Nintendo are blurring the lines between portable and console/PC gaming with the Switch. At the same time, big studios have largely moved away from attempts to integrate mobile content into the home console.

Casual games continue to dominate smartphones and tablets. And even as games that require more commitment have made a name for themselves on mobile (Pokémon Go, I’m talking to you), it’s hard to imagine an experience on mobile that rivals that of a console.

But at E3 this year, we had the opportunity to asks attendees (well, those who didn’t scoff at the words “mobile gaming”) what they believe the future of mobile gaming looks like. Here’s what they had to say: