The hottest tech startups of 2017 rocked London at The Europas Awards

This week The Europas Startup Conference and Awards once again pulled together the best startups in Europe for a day of conversation, networking and partying. The conference day is rounded out by the evening awards where the hottest startups in Europe are honoured, based on the merged votes of 10,000 people in the industry and 30+ judges.
You can check out all the pictures on Flickr here, on Facebook here, and see a quick highlights video here:
To keep the conversations intimate and real, there was no live stream, but you can follow the coverage on Twitter here. If you attended, feel free to answer the feedback survey here.
An annual celebration of Europe’s brightest and best tech companies, The Europas Conference and Awards for European Tech Startups has been an established fixture on the European scene since 2009, when it was first held in a London bar.
More than 80 amazing speakers presented in Central London, in a day of panels and small breakout workshops, just ahead of the industry Awards finale, where Europe’s best startups and founders were honored by their peers.
Over the last few weeks, startups had been able to either apply for an award or be nominated by a third-party. A judging panel then selected a shortlist of nominees, which was then submitted to public voting. The results were combined to determine the hottest European startups across all categories. No fees were paid by entrants or winners to enter or accept the awards, marking this out as the only truly editorially independent tech startups awards in Europe.
TechCrunch is the exclusive media sponsor for The Europas, and all attendees, nominees and winners of the Europas Awards will get discounts to TechCrunch Disrupt in Berlin later this year.
Commenting on the event Sarah Wood, COO of Unruly said: “The Europas has inspiring talks and top-notch conversations as always.”
Karen McCormick, Partner, Beringea said: “As ever, the Europas remains a must-attend event for everyone in the start-up ecosystem. In addition to having a great time catching up with brilliant people, the content and speakers are outstanding. Well done Mike & team!”
David Benigson of Signal Media said: “The Europa’s continue to set the bar when it comes to world class speakers, engaging content and irresistible snacks during breakouts! It was a great honour to sit on a main stage panel this year and can’t wait to get involved at next years event too.”
The winners, selected from the nominees, were:
THE WINNERS EUROPAS17
1. Hottest Media/Entertainment Startup
Jukedeck
2. Hottest E-commerce/Retail Startup
Award Sponsored by TechHub
Trouva
3. Hottest Education Startup
Award Sponsored by Isotope
Kahoot
4. Hottest Startup Accelerator
Award Sponsored by BlueArray
Entrepreneur First
5. Hottest Marketing/AdTech Startup
Lobster
6. Hottest Games Startup
Space Ape Games
7. Hottest Mobile Startup
Grabble
8. Hottest FinTech Startup
Award Sponsored by Orrick
Revolut
9. Hottest Enterprise, SaaS or B2B Startup
Award Sponsored by Highland Europe
OnFido
10. Hottest Hardware Startup
Elvie
11. Hottest Platform Economy / Marketplace
Uniplaces
12. Hottest Health Startup
Babylon Health
13. Hottest Cyber Security Startup
Award Sponsored by iHorizon
Ravelin
14. Hottest Blockchain/Crypto Startup
Award Sponsored by Barclays
Setl
15. Hottest Travel Startup
GetYourGuide
16. Hottest Internet of Things Startup
relayr
17. Hottest Technology Innovation
Award Sponsored by Oracle
what3words
18. Hottest FashionTech Startup
Thread
19. Hottest GreenTech Startup of The Year
Podpoint
20. Hottest Tech For Good
WeFarm
21. Fastest Rising Startup Of The Year
Award Sponsored by 33seconds
Improbable
22. Hottest A.I. Startup
Award Sponsored by EQT Ventures
Benevolent.ai
23. Best Angel/Seed Investor of the Year
Christoph Janz
24. Hottest VC Investor of the Year
Award Sponsored by JAG Shaw Baker
Alex Macpherson, Octopus Ventures
25. Hottest CEO of the Year
Award Sponsored by Multiple
Gareth Williams, Skyscanner
26. Hottest Startup Founders
Monzo
(Tom Blomfield, Jonas Huckestein, Jason Bates, Paul Rippon and Gary Dolman)
27. Hall Of Fame Award
Award Sponsored by TechCrunch
(Awarded to a key, long-term contributor to European tech startup ecosystem)
Wendy & Joe White, founders Moonfruit, now Entrepreneur First
28. The Europas Grand Prix Award
Award Sponsored by Here East
(Chosen from winners in other categories by Judges)
Improbable
