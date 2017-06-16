See you in Shenzhen next week for our next TechCrunch China event!
Alibaba is in talks to invest in Uber’s Southeast Asia rival Grab
See you in Shenzhen next week for our inaugural TechCrunch China event in the world’s hardware innovation capital.
The show runs June 19-20, and we’ll be interviewing and talking to top level executives from a range of tech companies that include:
- Vice President of the Didi Chuxing Research Institute Dr. Fengmin Gong — Didi opened its U.S.-based research lab earlier this year to work on AI, self-driving cars and other tech
- Ofo co-founder Austin Zhang — Ofo became the first billion-dollar valued on-demand bike rental startup
- Mobike CTO Joe Xia — the on-demand bike rental startup just raised $600 million more this week
- Kik CEO Ted Livingston — Kik is among the first mainstream tech companies to plan a cryptocurrency ICO
- Meitu CTO Zhang Wei — the selfie app and smartphone company went public in a Hong Kong IPO last year
- Niu founder Token Hu — Niu wants to make electric scooters as sexy as iPhones
- Huami founder Huang Wang — one of China’s most promising hardware companies
- Ankerbox CEO Yuan Yuan — Ankerbox has pioneered on-demand smartphone chargers in China
- Tink Labs CTO Phil Yuen — Tink Labs is tipped to become Hong Kong’s first $1 billion tech startup
You can see the full agenda here.
Beyond the on-stage activity, the event will include a mix of promising startups exhibiting on the show floor. The thousands of attendees will include top-tier VCs, representatives from tech companies large and small, and journalists and other representatives of the media.
And there’s more, with three additional side events planned around the show as follows:
TechCrunch & TechNode Media Day: 17 June 15:00-17:00
Location: RocketSpace, Inc. (China), 38th Floor, Shenzhen Bay VC & PE Tower
Come meet the teams behind TechCrunch and TechNode.
RSVP: Email helenzhangyilun@hotmail.com
Startup Grind Presents A Discussion On Global Connectivity for Startups: 17th June 18:00
Location: RocketSpace, Inc. (China), 38th Floor, Shenzhen Bay VC & PE Tower
Startup Grind Shenzhen is partnering with TechCrunch China and TechNode to host an exclusive event with Allan Chou (CMO of RocketSpace China).
RSVP: here
Shenzhen Innovation Tour: 21 June 9:00-21:00
It’s very hard to see the places where innovation actually happens. The interesting work takes place in labs behind locked doors and in conference rooms that require clearance to enter. TechCrunch China and TechNode Innovation Tour will offer you a chance to find out the leading innovation booming in Shenzhen.
RSVP: Email Will, raogengming@technode.com
Didn’t get your ticket yet? It isn’t too late. Visit the event website here for more information, or go direct to the ticket site.
We look forward to seeing you soon!
0
SHARES