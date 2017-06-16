How to make $300M in two months betting on groceries

Today, Amazon made a bid to buy Whole Foods — a grocery chain — for $13.7 billion.

That promptly sent the stock up around 30%. And it also looks pretty good considering its history in the past year, in which its continuing major bump came as an activist investor went after the company in April. That investor, Jana Partners, has around an 8% stake in Whole Foods, which will turn out to be a big windfall for the firm.

Of course, it’s no Amabump. But in the past year, Whole Foods has been up around 42% — and then a tech company decided to buy them and the stock went bonkers.

Anyway, lesson learned: attract an activist investor that wants to fix the company and then follow that up with a big tech and logistics giant making a huge bid to buy you.