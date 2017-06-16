Uber
Pandora
Equity podcast

Equity podcast: Uber’s shakeup and Pandora’s new tune

Posted by
Next Story

Who will find the first silver unicorn?

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where each week we discuss other people’s copious dollars and lacking sense.

This week, Katie Roof, Matthew Lynley and I — Alex Wilhelm — were lucky enough to have Charles Hudson join our little crew. Hudson is both a managing partner at Precursor and a venture partner at SoftTech.

The week was busy. We started with a quick unpacking of the Uber situation, including the exit of its executives, its CEO’s temporary departure, the loss of a board member of a sexist joke, and more. It’s Uber’s world in a way, and we are stuck in it.

Uber aside, tech stocks were on our minds, as a number of firms in the industry skated up and down last week. Notably, Hudson claims that among the venture class, chatter isn’t overly negative. We also almost coin the phrase “SaaS crash.” You are welcome.

Also on the docket? Houzz raises the roof with a thick sheaf of crisp bills. And Pandora got a cash infusion from a terrestrial, satellite shop. We had fun this week; catch you all next Friday morning.

Equity drops every Friday at 6:00 am PT, so subscribe to us on iTunes, Overcast, Pocketcast, Downcast and all the casts.

Crunchbase

  • Pandora

    • Founded 2012
    • Overview Pandora is an online platform and incubator that provides information related to technology, business, communication, and more. It provides users with information related to entrepreneurship, business, information technology, and communications. It also provides an incubator known as X-incubator for technological startups.
    • Location Oakland, CA
    • Categories Internet, Mobile
    • Website http://pandora.vn/
    • Full profile for Pandora

  • Uber

    • Founded 2009
    • Overview Uber is evolving the way the world moves. By seamlessly connecting riders to drivers through our apps, they make cities more accessible, opening up more possibilities for riders and more business for drivers. From their founding in 2009 to their launches in over 400+ cities today, Uber's rapidly expanding global presence continues to bring people and their cities closer.
    • Location San Francisco, CA
    • Categories Public Transportation, Mobile Apps, Transportation
    • Website http://www.uber.com
    • Full profile for Uber

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Pandora
  • Uber
  • Equity podcast
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Who will find the first silver unicorn?

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard