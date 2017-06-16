Crunch Report | Amazon Bids to Buy Whole Foods for $13.7 Billion
Today’s Stories
- Amazon is gobbling Whole Foods for $13.7 billion
- Walmart to buy Bonobos for $310M as it doubles down on fashion
- China’s Mobike raises $600M to expand its bikes on-demand service worldwide
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Edited by: Chris Gates
