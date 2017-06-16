acquire
Crunch Report | Amazon Bids to Buy Whole Foods for $13.7 Billion

An Equity podcast shot: Unpacking the Amazon-Whole Foods deal

  1. Amazon is gobbling Whole Foods for $13.7 billion
  2. Walmart to buy Bonobos for $310M as it doubles down on fashion
  3. China’s Mobike raises $600M to expand its bikes on-demand service worldwide

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Edited by: Chris Gates

An Equity podcast shot: Unpacking the Amazon-Whole Foods deal

