14 wildly hot takes we need on this Whole Foods + Amazon thing

Amazon just bought Whole Foods for $13.7 billion — which is a huge deal! This is one of the biggest deals of the year and is a big move for Amazon into grocery, a spot where it’s traditionally been extremely bad.

It also means that Amazon is going to be a huge competitor with other retailers, starting the foodpocalpyse and sending other grocery stocks crashing. It’s probably the biggest story in the past month, if not the whole year. That means that it’s going to be picked apart in every single way and analyzed endlessly — including by us over at TechCrunch.

But there’s only so much we can do right this moment. Let the takes flow, we say. Here are a few freebies:

Amazon’s Secret Weapon: Whole Foods’ Fridges

What Does The Amazon / Whole Foods Deal Mean For Instacart’s IPO?

Jeff Bezos Was in Whole Foods to Buy ____, Then Decided to Buy the Whole Chain

How Amazon Buying Whole Foods Will Make Seattle Cool Again

Jeff Bezos Is The New Warren Buffett

How Amazon Buying Whole Foods Signals the Future of Drone Shopping

This one:

A summer job returning shopping carts to the front of the store is looking more and more like entry level tech.💥 — 🍪Steven Sinofsky ॐ (@stevesi) June 16, 2017

Walmart Should Buy Safeway, Costco or (insert additional retailer here) to Defend Against Whole Foods

How Are Millennials To Blame For The Amazon/Whole Foods Deal?

Amazon Buying Whole Foods for $13.7B Just Proves Everything is About Big Data

Why Walmart Buying Bonobos for $310M Is a Way Bigger Deal than the $13.7B Whole Foods / Amazon Deal

Amazon Just Spent $32M for Each Whole Foods Store

Facebook Should Be Terrified of Amazon Buying Whole Foods

Amazon Buying Whole Foods Could Be a Huge Win for IBM Watson

Good luck!