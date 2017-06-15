Twitter
Crunch Report | Twitter Redesigns Desktop and Mobile

Today’s Stories 

  1. Twitter tweaks its design again in an attempt to woo newcomers
  2. Slack is reportedly raising another huge $500M round of funding
  3. Musical.ly gets into original content with new shows from Viacom, NBCU & Hearst
  4. Uber rival Careem closes $500M raise at $1B+ valuation as Daimler steps in

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Edited by: Tito Hamze

Notes:

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

