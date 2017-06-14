The potential for VR truly boggles the mind. In the future, it’s easy to imagine the various use-cases in education, entertainment, business, and social.

But like any new technology, VR needs a ‘gateway drug’, and thus far that initial use-case has been gaming. Sony is pushing PlayStation VR hard with a handful of new games, some existing and others brand new. Nintendo is making a VR push by bringing Mario Kart to VR. Meanwhile, Microsoft held off on any VR announcements at E3 this year.

But what do the members of the gaming community — from developers to streamers to the folks who are actually building VR — actually think of VR?