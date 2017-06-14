Element Raises $102 Million | Crunch Report
Trucker Path just lined up $30 million in debt to lend to the truckers on its platform
Today’s Stories
- Element AI, a platform for companies to build AI solutions, raises $102M
- Uber board member gets sexist at a sexism apology all-hands
- Chan Zuckerberg Initiative pledges $5M to home down payments for teachers
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Edited by: Tito Hamze
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
