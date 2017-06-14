Box introduces desktop app Box Drive

Box just made it a little easier to access your files while you’re at your computer.

The company is introducing Box Drive, a desktop application that works on Windows and MacOS. People will be able to credit, edit, find and share files without pulling up a web browser.

This is the “final frontier,” CEO Aaron Levie told TechCrunch. With Box Drive, you’ll have “unlimited access to all of your data directly from your desktop.”

He predicts that this will save companies on IT costs because it could cut back on network file shares. This is a “very powerful proposition for most corporate IT environments.”

The app itself is free, but large enterprises like General Electric, P&G and The Gap pay Box for added functionality. Existing customers will have access to the full range of Box Drive capabilities.

Levie said the desktop app makes it easier to access the cloud because it “creates just another drive on your computer like your C drive, so inherently you’re interacting with your local file experience.” Now they’re “seamlessly integrated into your computer.”

Earlier this month, Box announced integration with Apple’s new Files app. It will be another way to access Box documents across iOS devices.

Box shares are up 34% year-to-date. It “doesn’t hurt that Wall Street is also starting to pick up on the message.”