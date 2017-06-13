The Nintendo Switch has invigorated the gaming community, so it goes without saying that the Nintendo Digital Showcase today is one of the more hotly anticipated events of E3 2017.

Unlike some of the other press conferences at the event, Nintendo is holding a purely digital experience, which means we’ll be watching this stream at the exact same time as everyone else.

We expect to see a huge focus on Mario Odyssey, and the company may introduce a Splatoon 2. But we’re most excited to learn which titles are coming to the Switch next.

You can watch the live stream below, or on Twitch.