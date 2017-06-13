Verizon closes $4.5B acquisition of Yahoo, Marissa Mayer resigns [Memo]
Apple undercuts Facebook in the augmented reality platform war
It’s now official. After shareholder approval last week, Verizon today announced that it has finally closed its acquisition of Yahoo, which it plans to combine with its AOL assets into a subsidiary called Oath, covering some 50 media brands (including TechCrunch) and 1 billion people globally. It will be led by Tim Armstrong, who was the CEO of AOL before this. As expected, Marissa Mayer, who had been the CEO of Yahoo, has resigned.
“Given the inherent changes to Marissa Mayer’s role with Yahoo resulting from the closing of the transaction, Mayer has chosen to resign from Yahoo. Verizon wishes Mayer well in her future endeavors,” Verizon said in a statement.
The deal is another sign of the massive consolidation that continues to happen in the world of online media and content, as large companies look to bring together multiple audiences for economies of scale to build out stronger advertising businesses in competition with the likes of Google and Facebook.
“The close of this transaction represents a critical step in growing the global scale needed for our digital media company,” said Marni Walden, Verizon president of Media and Telematics (which will include Oath), in a statement. “The combined set of assets across Verizon and Oath, from VR to AI, 5G to IoT, from content partnerships to originals, will create exciting new ways to captivate audiences across the globe.”
“We’re building the future of brands using powerful technology, trusted content and differentiated data. We have dominating consumer brands in news, sports, finance, tech, and entertainment and lifestyle coupled with our market leading advertising technology platforms,” Armstrong said in a statement. “Now that the deal is closed, we are excited to set our focus on being the best company for consumer media, and the best partner to our advertising, content and publisher partners.”
This will include not just media brands but ad tech underpinnning how to leverage these audiences. In this case, the focus in on ONE by AOL and its BrightRoll technology covering mobile, video, search, native and programmatic ads.
Carriers have been an especially interesting player in this regard, as they are looking to offset declines in their legacy businesses. But don’t cry for Verizon just yet: the company employs 161,000 people and made $126 billion in revenues in 2016, with 113.9 million retail connections in its mobile business.
An internal memo from Armstrong is below.
Team,
Today is a historic day. We are bringing together some of the most important and scaled brands and products that have revolutionized the way the world works. Our combined services reach over a billion people each month. Building brands people love is our mission and that gives us a billion people to keep building for everyday.
Over the coming years, another 3 billion people will join the revolution with an overwhelming majority being mobile only consumers. With our talent, technology, and brand platforms coupled with Verizon’s strategic mobile position, we will occupy one of the best strategic positions in the global marketplace. The opportunity in front of us is not about the opinions from the pundits and it is not about the competition, it is about our ability to maniacally focus on delivering magical services to mobile enabled consumers.
The companies and platforms in our portfolio have very strong track records of building brands that consumers love. From Yahoo to TechCrunch to AOL to Yahoo Mail to HuffPost to Tumblr to Yahoo Finance to Flurry, consumers and customers across the globe choose our brands everyday to deliver their digital world experiences. Our job is to deliver three simple objectives:
-
Build brands consumers love (also our mission – consumers come first in our objectives)
-
Build platforms customers love
-
Build a company talent loves
Many people across the combined companies have done a tremendous amount of work over the past year. The talent level at the combined companies has been on display in every area of work that has been accomplished in order to get to today. The team from Yahoo, led by Marissa, deserves a special thank you. Yahoo is an incredible brand and talent-based company and we have been impressed with the people, the products, and the spirit.
We want to bring everyone together today to talk about our future together. We are starting a journey together and that journey will be exciting and it will be challenging. Accomplishing our objectives and goals will require adjustments to the company and it will require us to provide clarity on the strategy and the integration objectives. We will start discussing that today.
Let’s make it happen – TA
More to come.
0
SHARES