It’s hard to believe that Microsoft was able to make the latest generation Xbox so compact, and yet still so much more powerful.

We had the chance to check out the console ourselves, and we were rather impressed. The no-nonsense black box of gaming power is about as simple as it comes where the hardware is concerned, but based on the gameplay we saw at the Microsoft presser yesterday, the Xbox One X is currently the most powerful console in the world, in terms of specs.

And as such, it costs $499, which is a difficult price point to swallow. Add to that the fact that you’ll likely want a 4k TV for this bad boy. Of course, Microsoft promised that the enhanced processing power of the console will lead to smoother FPS and better overall rendering, but it’s hard to fully enjoy having a hardcore gaming console with the knowledge that you’re not getting the most out of it.

The Xbox One X is definitely a game system that puts out great visuals, there’s no question; provided you have that additional hardware described above. On the stations that Microsoft had set up at E3, we got some hands on time with a range of titles, including indie stunners like Ashen, Microsoft Studios headlines Forza Motorsport 7, Assassin’s Creed Origins and Crackdown 3.

Each looked, sounded and played great, but the truth is that most people won’t see these benefits, unless their hardware is already 4K ready. They also won’t likely notice that much of a difference between the upgraded visuals on PlayStation 4 Pro vs. the Xbox One X, despite the fact that the One X outputs “true 4K,” as Microsoft was quick to point out. We’ve seen and used both now, and you’d be hard-pressed to tell one from the other based on graphics alone. That means it’s a software library battle again, and Sony likely still has the edge there.

We’ve already penned quite a few words on the Xbox One X (and it’s been less than 24 hours since its launch), so instead of droning on and on, I kindly point you to the video above.