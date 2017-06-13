Automotive
Tesla

Tesla’s Model X earns all-around 5-star safety rating from NHTSA

Posted by
Next Story

Atlassian launches a new subscription bundle that includes all of its developer tools

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has bestowed its highest ever SUV safety rating to Tesla’s Model X. The Model X earned a 5-star rating in every category and sub-category that NHTSA tests, using the government body’s own independent testing process. This also puts the Model X second only to the Model S in terms of overall injury probability to passengers per NHTSA’s ranking system.

This safety performance owes a lot to the unique design of Tesla’s vehicle, due to its electric powertrain. The bottom mounted battery pack, which is spread out across the base of the vehicle, puts the Model X’s center of gravity far lower down and distributed when compared to traditional fuel injection engine SUVs. That lower center of gravity helps immensely in preventing rollovers, which is typically a big weak spot for SUVs, which sit higher up on the road.

NHTSA’s rating system predicts around a 93 percent chance of a passenger in the Model X walking away from serious crashes, to put the high ratings in more relatable terms. That’s a high honor for Tesla, especially in tandem with the Model S reputation (despite some back-pedalling on that count at Consumer Reports related to the auto-braking feature on gen 2 hardware cars, which are getting that via update now).

This means the Model 3 will have big shoes to fill, but if Tesla can pull off a NHTSA trifecta with that vehicle, which is set to start deliveries next month, it should really help secure Tesla’s overall safety reputation as a core competitive value.

Featured Image: Darrell Etherington

Crunchbase

  • Tesla

    • Founded 2003
    • Overview Tesla Motors was started by a group of Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and strives to create a revolution and accelerate the world’s transition to electric mobility with a full range of increasingly affordable electric cars. Tesla vehicles are EVs (electric vehicles), which are transforming the way people drive and move. Tesla has gone public as of June 29, 2010 and has a market cap of $34.32 billion. …
    • Location Palo Alto, CA
    • Categories Automotive, Electronics, Innovation Management
    • Website https://www.tesla.com/
    • Full profile for Tesla

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Tesla
  • Automotive
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Atlassian launches a new subscription bundle that includes all of its developer tools

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard