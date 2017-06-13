TechCrunch
Crunch Report | Uber CEO Takes Leave of Absence
Posted by Khaled "Tito" Hamze (@titoyooo)
- Uber CEO Travis Kalanick takes leave of absence
- Verizon closes $4.5B acquisition of Yahoo, Marissa Mayer resigns [Memo]
- Tim Cook says Apple’s car project is ‘the mother of all AI projects’
- Amazon launches Prime Reload, offering 2% back on purchases funded through debit cards
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Edited by: Tito Hamze
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
