Atlassian launches a new subscription bundle that includes all of its developer tools

Atlassian today announced the launch of Atlassian Stack, a new subscription service that bundles virtually all of the company’s self-hosted developer tools into a single offering. Starting at $186,875 per year for 1,000 licenses, this new bundle is meant to make the procurement process for enterprises easier and cheaper (despite what looks like an eye watering price at first). Instead of having to subscribe to individual products, enterprises can opt for the Atlassian Stack and get access to a full set of developer tools.

Here is a full list of what’s included in the Stack:

Data Center versions : JIRA Software, Bitbucket, JIRA Service Desk, Confluence

: JIRA Software, Bitbucket, JIRA Service Desk, Confluence Server versions : JIRA Core, HipChat, Bamboo, FishEye, Crucible, Crowd

: JIRA Core, HipChat, Bamboo, FishEye, Crucible, Crowd Add-ons : Portfolio for JIRA, Capture for JIRA, Questions for Confluence, Team Calendars for Confluence

: Portfolio for JIRA, Capture for JIRA, Questions for Confluence, Team Calendars for Confluence Premier Support

That’s a pretty complete list of what you’d need to run a developer team on Atlassian, though you’ll notice that the emphasis here is on tools that run behind the firewall. You don’t get access to the hosted versions of Atlassian’s tool with this bundle, but chances are that most of the companies that would be interested in this kind of bundle handle their own deployments anyway.

At 1,000 licenses, the price per user comes out to $15,57 per month. For really large enterprises with more than 10,000 users on the platform, Atlassian drops the price to $6.74 per user per month.

In addition to the Atlassian Stack, the company also today launched its DevOps Marketplace. This new store offers Atlassian’s users access to more than 200 add-ons and integrations. Current partners include the likes of AppDynamics, Splunk and Sauce Labs. Atlassian already runs a marketplace, of course, but this new offering focuses specifically on devops tools.

Featured Image: William West/Getty Images