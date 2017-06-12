Whether or not it has new hardware, Sony always finds a way to surprise us at E3.

Expect loads of new games, and then there’s always the gold Playstation 4, which is on sale for $249 at the event. There’s a slight chance that Playstation will make a few price cuts to existing hardware, so keep an eye out for that.

We may see a few Playstation VR games, and there will likely be a bundle deal (with games and a camera) for those who haven’t taken the plunge on Playstation VR.

You can watch the whole live stream below, or on Twitch.