E3 is well underway, and Ubisoft is gearing up to share what they’ve been toiling over all year.

The Ubisoft E3 press conference comes to us live at 1pm PT, and you can watch the whole thing on Twitch or in the embed below.

Look out for Far Cry 5, Assassin’s Creed: Origins, an update to that South Park game we heard about last year, and the long-awaited Mario + Rabbids crossover.