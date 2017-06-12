Sony’s E3 2017 PlayStation live blog
Jeremy Liew says to forget the critics and watch “Planet of the Apps” for its window onto pitch meetings
Good evening!!
Just over 24 hours after the Xbox One X was revealed, Sony is ready to enter the ring. Of course, the Playstation maker doesn’t seem to have any new hardware to announce, but we expect loads of new games!
We’ll be bringing you the action live right here (as long as the Wifi doesn’t crap out).
“Early 2018”
This God of War trailer is amazing.
So beautiful.
We’re looking at a God of War sequel, would seem.
We’re doing our best with images. Wifi in here is spotty.
The game is called Moss and I don’t understand.
A mouse with a sword. Also, called a tooth pick.
This is some kinda game where a mouse is your friend. Again, very Fern Gully.
Bravo Team, release date TBD.
Monster of the Deep, Final Fantasy XV, September 2017
The Inpatient, looks similar to Wilson’s Heart…. also new IP built for VR.
That last trailer was called Star Child. Seems to be new IP.
Now we’re on to the next VR trailer.
They didn’t say when Skyrim VR would be available.
I THINK we’re looking at Skyrim VR.
Looks like we’re heading into a little PSVR demo. Somehow.
Omg this looks amazing. I CAN’T WAIT!
This is my game!!!! Activision is showing off more CoD WW2.
Just the story demo today, to be clear.
You can download that today, btw.
Correction: Marvel vs. Capcom… with the Avengers.
AVENGERS!!!
For those who don’t know, Shadow of the Colossus was originally a PS2 game.
HD Remastered… probably.
Crowd is freaking out. Coming 2018.
Time for the next trailer. Blue Point games presents Shadow of the Colossus !!!
Sony is going BIG on these game trailers. Fire just shot out of the stage for this game reveal.
This is a beloved franchise. Huge deal!
Capcom presents… Monster Hunter World!
Dinosaurs!
This next game looks like Fern Gully…. it’s not.
And we’re on to the next game…
“VR is now a consumer product, and our consoles are the most powerful than they’ve ever been.”
Sony’s Shaun Layton is on the stage.
The game is called “Days Gone” and I must have it. It included a zombie bear, for goodness sakes.
Darrell says he couldn’t play this game: “Too freaky.”
This game looks amazing.
OMG. Sony has live people hanging down from the ceiling as part of this game-play video.
Worth noting that not a single human being from Sony has come on stage yet. We’re on to the third trailer.
It’s called The Frozen Wilds.
Horizon Zero Dawn expansion DLC!
It’s now snowing on stage as we lead in to the next trailer.
Female protagonists FTW
We’re watching a video. Sony Interactive presents Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.
That was insanity.
Crowd goes wild as a waterfall pours down behind them. WITH DESIGNS! WTF!
There’s a band playing music on stage.
Lights are dimmed! Sony’s E3 presentation starts RIGHT NOW!
And on to the next trailer.