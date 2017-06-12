Skyrim is coming to the PlayStation VR

Bethesda has been getting its money out of that whole Skyrim thing.

Today at Sony’s E3 2017 press conference, the studio announced it would be rereleasing Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim on PlayStation VR this November.

The company already announced yesterday that it was bringing the title to Nintendo Switch later this year.

With Bethesda bringing titles like Skyrim, Fallout and Doom to VR, one might wonder why there hasn’t been any love for the Oculus Rift while titles have been announced for both the PlayStation VR and HTC Vive. That reason would be Bethesda parent company ZeniMax Media suing the bejesus out of Oculus and getting a $500 million judgment. Oculus CTO John Carmack is currently suing ZeniMax for a few million also so there’s more than a little bad blood there.

Alongside Skyrim, a number of other VR titles were announced, including the advent of Superhot VR on the system, a title that has gotten rave reviews on the Rift and just launched on the Vive.

Sony has sold over a million PlayStation VR headset since launching in October and while regular console play was obviously the main event, VR wasn’t forgotten.