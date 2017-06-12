economy
Emil Michael, Uber’s SVP of Business, has left the company

Uber has confirmed that Emil Michael, one the company’s top executives, has left the company.

Earlier today Michael sent an internal email to staff that he would be leaving the ride-hailing company, according to a report from Recode.

Michael, who served as the company’s senior vice president of business, has long been a controversial figure outside of the company (he was the executive who suggested that Uber could and should perform opposition research on journalists).

His departure was reported to be one of the recommendations that was set before Uber’s board of directors in an all day meeting at the offices of the company’s law firm in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The Uber board unanimously agreed to adopt all of the recommendations contained in the report, which was the culmination of an internal investigation into alleged misconduct supervised by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder and his legal partner Tammy Albarrán.

The controversy that has swirled around Uber since Susan Fowler published a blog post detailing systemic sexual misconduct at the company has already claimed a number of staff members.

The company had no further comment.

More on this story as it develops…. 

 

Featured Image: Chris Goodney/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Posted

