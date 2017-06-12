Silicon Valley
Uber
Jaguar
recap
Crunch Report | Microsoft Reveals The Xbox One X
Posted by Khaled "Tito" Hamze (@titoyooo)
Next Story
SoftWear Automation raises $4.5 million to build robots that sew
Today’s Stories
- Uber’s board votes unanimously to adopt all recommendations of Holder report
- The Xbox One X Reveal in two minutes
- Snap is developing a second version of Spectacles which may include augmented reality
- Lyft gets $25M and a fleet of cars from new partner Jaguar Land Rover
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Edited by: Tito Hamze
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
Crunchbase
-
Spectacles
- Description Spectacle is a video-sharing sunglasses that frees the Snapchat app from smartphone cameras.
- Website https://www.spectacles.com/
- Full profile for Spectacles
-
Uber
- Founded 2009
- Overview Uber is evolving the way the world moves. By seamlessly connecting riders to drivers through our apps, they make cities more accessible, opening up more possibilities for riders and more business for drivers. From their founding in 2009 to their launches in over 400+ cities today, Uber's rapidly expanding global presence continues to bring people and their cities closer.
- Location San Francisco, CA
- Categories Public Transportation, Mobile Apps, Transportation
- Website http://www.uber.com
- Full profile for Uber
-
Snap Inc.
- Founded 2011
- Overview Snap, formerly Snapchat Inc, is a privately owned multinational camera company. Snap is behind Snapchat, a photo messaging app that allows users to take photos, record videos, add text and drawings, and send them to recipients. In 2016, it released Spectacles, video-sharing sunglasses that free the Snapchat app from smartphone cameras.
- Location Venice, CA
- Categories Photography, Messaging, Apps, Mobile
- Founders Evan Spiegel, Reggie Brown
- Website https://www.snap.com
- Full profile for Snap Inc.
-
SNAP
- Founded 2010
- Overview SNAP is an award-winning, easy-to-integrate platform designed to modernize traditional in-store loyalty programs by expanding upon them to include today's most popular social media networks. SNAP is the first platform to bring social media posts and passive check-ins to the growing masses of location-based check-in and social network users. SNAP offers businesses large and small the ability to creatively …
- Location Pearl River, NY
- Categories Location Based Services
- Website http://www.snapforbusiness.com
- Full profile for SNAP
-
Eric Holder
- Bio Holder was an associate judge of the D.C. Superior Court under President Reagan; U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C., then deputy attorney general under Clinton; and for Obama, Holder was senior legal advisor to his presidential campaign, later becoming the first African-American Attorney General in history. He announced his forthcoming resignation in September of 2014, succeeded in 2015 by Loretta …
- Full profile for Eric Holder
-
Travis Kalanick
- Bio Travis Kalanick is a co-founder and the CEO of Uber Technologies Inc. Travis Kalanick is an entrepreneur in the areas of consumer internet, transportation, and enterprise content delivery. His most recent company, Uber, an on-demand black car service, seeks to be “Everyone’s Private Driver” by bringing disruptive technology and business innovation to urban transportation challenges. Prior …
- Full profile for Travis Kalanick
-
Lyft
- Founded 2012
- Overview Zimride re-incorporated as Lyft, Inc. in May, 2012. Lyft is a peer-to-peer transportation platform that connects passengers who need rides with drivers willing to provide rides using their own personal vehicles. Lyft was started in 2012 with the mission of building a peer-to-peer transportation solution that would help make cities safer, more affordable and better connected. Lyft now operates …
- Location San Francisco, CA
- Categories Peer to Peer, Mobile Apps, Ride Sharing, Transportation
- Founders Logan Green
- Website http://lyft.com
- Full profile for Lyft
-
TechCrunch
- Founded 2005
- Overview TechCrunch, founded on June 11, 2005, is a blog dedicated to obsessively profiling and reviewing new Internet products and companies. In addition to covering new companies, TechCrunch profiles existing companies that are making an impact (commercial and/or cultural) on the new web space.
- Location San Francisco, CA
- Categories Internet, Digital Media, Events, News
- Website https://techcrunch.com/
- Full profile for TechCrunch
0
SHARES