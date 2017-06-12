Autodesk VP of design on why DEOs make for better CEOs

Maria Giudice is the VP of design at Autodesk. In our 18th episode, she shares how artists can become CEOs, explains what a design executive officer (DEO) is and discusses the skills designers can develop today to help them become the leaders of the future.

Giudice explains the stark contrasts between CEOs and DEOs, saying the mission of a CEO is to maximize investment for shareholders, while the mission of a DEO tends to be more centralized around the idea of providing purpose and solving the needs of people. “DEOs put a creative lens on how and why they run their businesses.”

Starting a business doesn’t have to be a scary process. In fact, according to Giudice, a dirty little secret of starting businesses is that most people don’t realize they’ve started a business until they look back in hindsight. She says you “have to love what you’re doing every day.” If you aren’t, change things up. Don’t get stuck in a rut.

