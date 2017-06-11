Bethesda has made a name for itself with series like The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Doom, and Wolfenstein.

And today, the studio is set to show off what it’s been working on for the past year. Bethesda will be live streaming its E3 press conference at 9pm PT / 12am ET, which you can watch below.

Watch out for the reveal of Starfield (rumored to be an open-world sci-fi series), Elder Scrolls Online, Skyrim for Switch, new Wolfenstein, and maybe even some games in VR.

You can watch the live stream below, or on Twitch.

