Tune in to Microsoft’s E3 “Project Scorpio” live stream

It’s a big week for gamers everywhere, and Xbox loyalists in particular have plenty to be excited about.

Microsoft is going live with their E3 press conference today at 2pm PT/5pm ET, and we’ll finally get our first look at Project Scorpio.

Some have speculated that Project Scorpio will be a Windows 10 gaming PC built specifically for the living room, converging PC and console gaming with today’s grander media landscape. But, of course, we can’t know for sure until Microsoft shows this thing off.

The live stream will be available in 4K on YouTube and Mixer, but you can also watch on Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, Xbox One, and Fuse on TV.

You can also watch the whole thing right here:

Check out our full E3 coverage here.