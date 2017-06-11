Gaming
xbox one x
xbox
e3 2017
e3

Microsoft announces original Xbox backwards compatibility for the Xbox One X

Posted by
Next Story

Watch Bethesda’s E3 live stream right here

During today’s Microsoft E3 2017 keynote, backwards compatibility for original Xbox games for the upcoming and just-announced Xbox One X.

Microsoft confirmed the announcement for not only original Xbox games, but Xbox 360 and a handful of Xbox One and One S titles as well, during the conference and in a tweet.

One of the original Xbox titles being remastered for the new console include fan-favorite and classic, Crimson Skies. More original titles will be announced later this year, closer to the One X’s launch on November 7th.

Crunchbase

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • xbox one x
  • xbox
  • e3 2017
  • e3
  • Gaming
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Watch Bethesda’s E3 live stream right here

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard