Microsoft announces original Xbox backwards compatibility for the Xbox One X

During today’s Microsoft E3 2017 keynote, backwards compatibility for original Xbox games for the upcoming and just-announced Xbox One X.

Microsoft confirmed the announcement for not only original Xbox games, but Xbox 360 and a handful of Xbox One and One S titles as well, during the conference and in a tweet.

One of the original Xbox titles being remastered for the new console include fan-favorite and classic, Crimson Skies. More original titles will be announced later this year, closer to the One X’s launch on November 7th.