Watch Electronic Arts kick off E3 live right here

Today, Electronic Arts will kick off E3 2017 with a live press conference, which you can watch right here.

EA makes some of the most popular games in the world, like The Sims, Battlefield, Madden, FIFA, Titan Fall, and the studio is sure to deliver even more goodness today.

We expect to see at least one Star Wars title, and potentially a new FIFA. But the bigger question remains: Will EA build anything spectacular for the new Nintendo Switch?

We’ll find out at Noon PT / 3pm ET, and you can too by following along on the live stream below.

