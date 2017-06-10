Video
Steve Gillmor
Denis Pombriant
Keith Teare
doc searls

Gillmor Gang: Emotional Healing

The Gillmor Gang — Keith Teare, Doc Searls, Denis Pombriant, and Steve Gillmor. Recorded live Friday, June 9, 2017. Enterprise Gang’s Denis Pombriant joins the Keith Gang for a vigorous rubdown of fake views and Comey’s smackdown of the Obstructor in Chief. Doc offers a biting indictment of tracking and kudos to Apple for its Safari fix for adtech fatigue. Is Google listening?

@stevegillmor, @dsearls, @DenisPombriant, @kteare

Produced and directed by Tina Chase Gillmor @tinagillmor

