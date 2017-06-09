Uber’s head of finance is heading to Opendoor

Uber’s soon-to-be former head of finance, Gautam Gupta, is set to join real estate startup Opendoor as its first-ever chief operating officer, Axios reports.

News of Gupta’s upcoming departure from Uber, along with data on Uber’s revenues, came late last month. Gupta is leaving Uber in July, after four years of working at the transportation company in business and finance roles.

Uber has been without a chief financial officer since 2015, when Brent Callinocos left and later joined Hyperloop One. Uber has been looking for a CFO at least since the end of May.

Opendoor, founded in 2014, has raised $320 million in funding. With Gupta, along with two other new hires (former Amazon executives Jason Child and Bali Raghavan) on board, Opendoor plans to expand into additional markets, according to Axios.

I’ve reached out to Opendoor and will update this story if I hear back.