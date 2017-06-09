Samsung’s new top-end curved gaming monitors are sporting HDR, QLED and AMD FreeSync 2

Samsung is updating its curved gaming monitor lineup with a slew of new technologies. Coming in 27, 31.5 and 49-inch versions, they’re called the C27HG70, C32HG70 and C49HG90, respectively. They blend the best current monitor technologies, into a package that at first glance seems pretty ideal.

All three monitors come equipped with HDR (high dynamic range) for increased light range, quantum dot LEDs that cover 125% of the sRGB color space and 95 percent of the DCI-P3 color space and AMD FreeSync 2 technology to avoid screen tearing.

Despite all this going on, this tech cocktail keeps moving images on the display at a steady 144Hz, with a 178 degree viewing angle.

The only spec that Samsung’s three monitors don’t share are screen resolution: the 49-inch has a 3840×1080 panel, while its smaller 31.5 and 27-inch brethren have 2560×1440 panels. Personally, I have no need of a 49-inch curved display, much less the space to put it, but Samsung is convinced that the user who needs that ultrawide screen real estate definitely exists.

Of course, using AMD technology to avoid screen tearing has both its advantages and disadvantages. Anyone with an AMD card that supports FreeSync2 will benefit, but anyone without (namely NVIDIA cards) won’t get to make any use of this anti-screen tearing spec.

Regardless, if you’re in the AMD of NVIDA camp, everyone from enthusiast PC gamers, eSports professionals, to editors and video professionals could have a field day with this gear. All the monitors have stands with adjustable height, pivot and angle, along with audio/microphone, HDMI, DisplayPort and USB 3.0 ports.

Regarding availability, Samsung’s new monitors will be available from a few retailers including Amazon, Newegg and Samsung directly. The 49-inch will go for $1499, the 32-inch CHG70 for $699, and the 27-inch display for $599. Shipping is expected in late June, to early July.