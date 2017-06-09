Let’s meet in Warsaw in July

Just in time for Disrupt SF I’d like to invite you all to a micro meet-up in Warsaw on July 4. We’ll be holding it at Campus Warsaw, 33C Ząbkowska, 03-736 Warszawa, Poland. The fun starts at 6pm and ends at 8pm with some after-event drinks nearby.

The winner of the pitch-off will get a table at Disrupt SF and the second-place winner will get two tickets to Disrupt SF. There are no slides, but you can demo hardware if you have it. Each company will have two minutes to pitch and two minutes of questions from our expert judges.

Please RSVP here. Space is limited, so make sure to join us early.

If you’d like to pitch you can submit your startup here and I’ll pick 10 companies to pitch. If you don’t hear from us a week before the event you weren’t chosen.

Thanks to Ahmad Piraiee for help planning the event.

Image via Wikiwand