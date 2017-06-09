Equity podcast: Pinterest’s path to IPO, and Snap tries to buy a future

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s weekly podcast focused on the world of venture capital.

The crew, Katie Roof, Matthew Lynley and I — Alex Wilhelm — were joined by none other than Indy Guha from Bain Capital Ventures. Indy has worked in the venture world for some time, but has taken time off from investing to work at growing companies. He has experience on both sides of the table, as the saying goes.

Our little quorum dove into the critical stories of the week, including Pinterest’s new capital event which saw the firm bring in a comparatively modest sum for a comparatively modest valuation bump; Snap’s purchase of Placed to, in the words of TechCrunch’s Josh Constine “prove geofilters drive store visits”; ShotSpotter’s debut, and, as you must have guessed, the Tintri IPO filing, which left us with a few questions.

Oh, and on the show this week I believe there is a complete absence of politics. You are welcome.

Equity drops every Friday at 6:00 am PT, so subscribe to us on iTunes, Overcast, Pocketcast, Downcast and all the casts.