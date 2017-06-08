Where to watch the James Comey hearing online and on TV

Former FBI Director James Comey is set to give testimony in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee regarding his relationship with Trump during the Russia/Mike Flynn investigation.

Yesterday, his prepared statement went public, blowing up the news cycle with a seven-page document that tells the story of Trump’s pressure for loyalty from the FBI.

Needless to say, people are pretty anxious to watch the public testimony.

Those of you watching on cable have many options:

The whole thing will go down live on ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox News, and more, and many of those same networks are live streaming the event online.

Cord-cutters have plenty of options as well. C-Span and PBS have live streams going up for the testimony. USA Today has a live stream going as well.

Meanwhile, Twitter will be live streaming the hearing as part of a deal with Bloomberg.

And there are at least three bars in SF who are opening doors early for folks to come watch the hearing.

