Yahoo
recap
daily
erica baker
Crunch Report | Big Layoff Coming to AOL and Yahoo
Posted by Khaled "Tito" Hamze (@titoyooo)
Next Story
Dear Softbank, please let Boston Dynamics be Boston Dynamics
Today’s Stories
- Facebook will share anonymized location data with disaster relief organizations
- Microsoft acquires Israeli security firm Hexadite, sources say for $100M
- Kickstarter hires Slack’s Erica Baker as director of engineering
- Andy Rubin’s Essential has reportedly raised $300 million
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Mitch Eason
Edited by: Tito Hamze
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
Crunchbase
-
Erica Joy Baker
- Bio Erica Baker is a Senior Engineer at Slack Technologies and advocate for diversity and inclusion in tech, and expanding access to tech education. Erica's career in tech began fourteen years ago doing domain administration for the University of Alaska Statewide System, before becoming a Googler in 2006. Erica's role grew and shifted within Google, growing from Support Technician to Site Reliability Engineer. …
- Full profile for Erica Joy Baker
-
Yahoo
- Founded 1994
- Overview Yahoo is the world's largest start-up, which means that they move fast and always let their users lead the way. Founded in 1994 by two Stanford PhD candidates, they've grown into a company that helps you find what you're looking for on any Internet-connected device. Their employees are rewarded for curiosity and they celebrate explorers, relying on their passionate and transformative talent to do what's …
- Location Sunnyvale, CA
- Categories Search Engine, SEO, Email, Advertising, Financial Services, Finance
- Founders David Filo
- Website http://www.yahoo.com
- Full profile for Yahoo
-
Andy Rubin
- Bio Andy Rubin is the founder and CEO of Playground Global, a studio that provides resources, mentorship and funding to startups making hardware devices. Andy is most known for his instrumental work in mobile, acting as the co-founder and CEO for both Android and Danger Inc., and SVP of Mobile at Google. Andy joined the Google team in 2005 through the acquisition of Android, which under his leadership …
- Full profile for Andy Rubin
-
Kickstarter
- Founded 2009
- Overview Based in New York, Kickstarter is an online crowdfunding platform and community that enables artists, musicians, filmmakers, designers, and other creators to raise funds for various community projects focused on movies, music, art, theater, games, comics, technology, fashion, food, design, and photography. Individuals who back these projects are offered tangible rewards and one-of-a-kind experiences …
- Location Brooklyn, NY
- Categories Crowdsourcing, Crowdfunding, Finance, FinTech
- Founders Perry Chen, Yancey Strickler, Charles Adler
- Website https://www.kickstarter.com/
- Full profile for Kickstarter
-
LMCable
- Founded 2015
- Overview LMcable is the world’s first cable containing a 2-in-1 connector that can work on both micro USB and lightning devices. It supports both fast data transfer and 2.4 A fast charging. LMcable combines the function of lightning and micro USB together into one simple and innovative connector. You can use it just simply like you use the common charging cable. One side of the connector is for device …
- Location East Perth, 08
- Categories Android, iOS, Electronics, Lighting
- Website http://lmcable.com/
- Full profile for LMCable
-
Hexadite
- Founded 2014
- Overview Hexadite is changing the way cyber incident response is done, with a fully automated incident response solution that enables organizations to investigate every cyber-alert they receive and close out incidents in minutes, even seconds. Built from the ground up, the Hexadite Automated Incident Response Solution (AIRS™) maximizes an enterprise’s ability to investigate all cyber-alerts, uncover hidden …
- Location Boston, MA
- Categories Network Security, Cyber Security, Security, Computer
- Founders Eran Barak, Idan Levin, Barak Klinghofer
- Website http://www.hexadite.com/
- Full profile for Hexadite
-
AOL
- Founded 1985
- Overview AOL Lifestream is a web-based application that enables users to keep track of all their comments on social networking sites. Integrated with AIM Express, AIM 7, and AIM for Mac, users can publish their statuses, reply to comments on networking sites from their Lifestream tab, and more. AOL Lifestream is a product of [AOL](https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/aol#/entity).
- Location New York, NY
- Categories Digital Media, Advertising Platforms, Content Creators, News
- Website http://www.aol.com
- Full profile for AOL
-
TechCrunch
- Founded 2005
- Overview TechCrunch, founded on June 11, 2005, is a blog dedicated to obsessively profiling and reviewing new Internet products and companies. In addition to covering new companies, TechCrunch profiles existing companies that are making an impact (commercial and/or cultural) on the new web space.
- Location San Francisco, CA
- Categories Internet, Digital Media, Events, News
- Website https://techcrunch.com/
- Full profile for TechCrunch
-
Essential
- Overview Essential Products is a new type of company focused on creating consumer technology products for the 21st century. Founded by Andy Rubin, co-founder of Android, the world's most widely used operating system, Essential Products is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
- Location Palo Alto, CA
- Categories Mobile Devices, Home Automation, Consumer Electronics
- Founders Matt Hershenson, Andy Rubin
- Website https://www.essential.com/
- Full profile for Essential
0
SHARES