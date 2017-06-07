Reedsy now lets you print your book on Blurb in no time

Reedsy provides everything you need to turn your first draft into a book. And it turns out that ebooks aren’t overtaking good old paper books just yet. Reedsy partnered with Blurb so that you can send your finished book to Blurb, get it printed and sell it online.

At heart, Reedsy remains a marketplace of professionals in the publishing industries. If you’re a writer, you can find editors, designers, marketing experts and more. And if you’re a freelancer in one of those fields, you can find clients.

Last year, the company launched a book editor that tracks changes to collaborate with your partners. But the nice side effect is that your text is already ready to be exported. In just a few clicks, you can export your book to a format compatible with the Kindle Store and iBookstore. Reedsy’s book editor can also export a ready-to-print PDF.

Blurb has optimized its uploader with Reedsy’s specifications and helps you put a barcode at the back of your book. This way, you know for sure that your book is going to look good. Then you’re ready to sell your book on Amazon and elsewhere.

As both companies share the same mission of making book publishing more accessible, it makes sense that they’d collaborate on something like this.