Microsoft trademark filing may reveal ‘Project Scorpio’ logo

Today in trademark news, Microsoft has filed for a trademark that may give us our first glimpse of the new Project Scorpio… logo.

No, it’s not nearly as exciting as pre-E3 leaks/spottings could be, but it’s something.

As first spotted by FragHero, Microsoft filed for a trademark with the European Union Intellectual Property Office for the below logo, describing it for use in computer game software and video game consoles.

Now, that could mean it’s the logo for Project Scorpio, which folks expect to be officially called Xbox S. The logo could also be a refresh to the Xbox One S, revealed in August of last year.

Project Scorpio is Microsoft’s soon-to-be-announced console, the next in the illustrious line of Xbox models, and is expected to be the biggest news coming out of E3 next week.

E3 goes down next week, and Microsoft is scheduled to hold a press event at 2pm PT on Sunday, which should give us a full picture of Redmond’s next gaming console.