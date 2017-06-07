Apps
Apple Music
Apple
Apps
planet of the apps

Apple’s debut TV series, Planet of the Apps, kicks off

Posted by
Next Story

iOS 11 stops apps like Uber and Waze from accessing user location data at all times

After months of trailing a move into original TV content, Apple yesterday pushed play on the first episode of Planet of the Apps, which can now be watched online via iTunes if you’re a subscriber of the company’s streaming music service, Apple Music.

The 50-minute show combines a celebrity judging aesthetic familiar from the likes of The Voice, with entrepreneurs pitching their apps — a la Shark Tank.

Apple’s four judges for Planet of the Apps are: Jessica Alba, Gwyneth Paltrow, Will.i.am and Gary Vaynerchuk, along with in-house host Zane Lowe.

While Lightspeed Venture Partners is the VC firm being looped in as a possible investor for entrepreneurs whose ideas impress.

App makers have 60 seconds to pitch their idea in front of the judges on a slow-moving escalator — for a visual twist on the idea of an ‘elevator pitch’.

Judges then have to vote on whether they want to hear the idea fleshed out in a bit more detail — after which they can vote on whether or not they would like to mentor the company for a chance to gain funding at the end of the show.

The first episode is billed as including an Air Force vet pitching an augmented reality app, two college friends with a public safety app idea, and an entrepreneur hoping to crowdsource a 3D model of the entire world.

For Apple several promotional threads are very obviously being looped together here, from the core push to apply (yet more) celebrity sparkle to the app ecosystem, generally, to raise public awareness and feed more ideas in; to the original content being hooked to Apple Music as a strategy to drive more subscribers to its streaming service.

Kicking off its WWDC conference on Monday, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook said Apple Music now has 27 million subscribers — ergo, plenty of room for more growth there.

Apple says new episodes of Planet of the Apps will be released on Tuesdays, with the first series set to be 10 episodes long.

The first episode is also available here for a time for anyone to watch — although only in certain countries.

Crunchbase

  • Apple Music

  • Gary Vaynerchuk

    • Bio Gary Vaynerchuk builds businesses. Fresh out of college, he took his family wine business and grew it from a $3M business to a $60M business in just five years. Now he runs VaynerMedia, one of the world’s hottest digital agencies. Gary is the New York Times best-selling author of #AskGaryVee, Crush It!, The Thank You Economy, and Jab, Jab, Jab, Right Hook. Along the way, he became a prolific angel …
    • Full profile for Gary Vaynerchuk

  • Gwyneth Paltrow

    • Bio Gwyneth Paltrow is one of today’s most prolific and celebrated actors in both television and film. A testament to her undeniable talent, Paltrow’s role in Shakespeare in Love catapulted her into awards stardom with Best Actress honors at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and Academy Awards. In 2011, she was honored with an Emmy Award for Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her role …
    • Full profile for Gwyneth Paltrow

  • Jessica Alba

    • Bio Jessica Alba is a Golden Globe-nominated actress whose career includes roles in films such as "Fantastic Four" and "Little Fockers," as well as television series like "Dark Angel," "The Office" and "Entourage." The California native comes from modest beginnings, and never lost her zeal to share her good fortune with others. She is actively involved with charities such as Safer Chemicals Healthy Families, …
    • Full profile for Jessica Alba

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Apps
  • Apple
  • planet of the apps
  • Apple Music
  • Apps
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From Startups

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

iOS 11 stops apps like Uber and Waze from accessing user location data at all times

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard