Uber may have fired more than 20 people over sexual harrasment probe

Uber fired more than 20 people involved in a sexual harassment probe, according to a Bloomberg report. The ride share company investigated at least 215 employees and found 20 or more of them to be at fault in sexual harassment claims against company management in an on-going probe.

According to a Bloomberg source, Perkins Coie LLP attorney Bobbie Wilson has disclosed matters of the investigation to Uber’s more than 12,000 employees and a separate probe led by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder has also given Uber recommendations to Uber’s board of directors.

We hear Uber is currently holding an all-hands meeting to discuss the investigation, which started after former Uber engineer Susan Fowler penned a scathing letter accusing the company of sexual harassment and discrimination at the hands of management during the year she worked there.

We have information at this time but have reached out to Uber for more information and will update this article as we hear more.

Developing…

Featured Image: Getty Images