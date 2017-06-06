Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon coming to 3DS on November 17

Pokémon fans will have a lot to enjoy this coming fall; not only is Pokkén Tournament DX arriving as the first Pokémon Switch title, but Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, follow-ups to Sun and Moon, are arriving on the 3DS family of systems on November 17. We don’t know much about the new games yet, but if they follow the pattern of past releases, they’ll add new story elements, characters, and Pokémon into the world established in the originals, which came out around the same time in 2016.

The Sun and Moon series were themselves big departures for the series, rethinking a lot of the basic play elements. It’ll be very interesting to see what Nintendo has in store for the return visits to the new universe they created, which occupy a Hawaii-like archipelago of islands in the fictional universe.

Finally, players will also be able to dive back into Pokémon Gold and Silver on virtual console on the 3DS family of systems, starting on September 22. That means whether you like the new style of Pokémon games, fighting franchises or the old school versions, you’ll have something to enjoy in the Poké way come fall.