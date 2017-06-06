Amazon Prime
Crunch Report | 20 People Fired at Uber

Next Story

For DeRay McKesson, the social justice movement needs to move from the streets to the statehouse

  1. Bozoma Saint John heads to Uber from Apple
  2. Uber has fired more than 20 people over harassment probe
  3. Amazon launches a low-cost version of Prime for customers on government assistance
  4. Pinterest raises $150M at a $12.3B valuation as it makes a full press into visual search

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Edited by: Tito Hamze

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

  • Amazon Prime

  • Uber

    • Founded 2009
    • Overview Uber is evolving the way the world moves. By seamlessly connecting riders to drivers through our apps, they make cities more accessible, opening up more possibilities for riders and more business for drivers. From their founding in 2009 to their launches in over 400+ cities today, Uber's rapidly expanding global presence continues to bring people and their cities closer.
    • Location San Francisco, CA
    • Categories Public Transportation, Mobile Apps, Transportation
    • Website http://www.uber.com
    • Full profile for Uber

  • Bozoma Saint John

    • Bio Bozoma Saint John is a marketing executive at Apple Music. She joined the company in its acquisition of Beats Music. Born in Ghana, Saint John emigrated to the United States as a teenager. She graduated from Wesleyan University to work at advertising and marketing firms. Saint John led PepsiCo's foray into music festival-based marketing and remained with the company for almost a decade before joining …
    • Full profile for Bozoma Saint John

  • Hired

    • Founded 2012
    • Overview Hired is a career marketplace for the world's knowledge workers. Starting with in-demand tech and sales roles, They’re bringing together job seekers with the companies who want to hire them. Users on the Hired platform receive objective guidance throughout the interview process from a dedicated Talent Advocate, as well as the ability to compare new opportunities side by side so they can make their …
    • Location San Francisco, CA
    • Categories Internet, Recruiting, Staffing Agency
    • Founders Douglas Feirstein
    • Website http://hired.com
    • Full profile for Hired

  • TechCrunch

  • Pinterest

    • Founded 2009
    • Overview Pinterest is a visual discovery and planning tool. People ("Pinners") use the site and apps to get ideas for their future, such as recipes, places to travel, and products to buy, and save the things they love to their own boards. Pinners also follow the boards of others who they find interesting. The site experienced [rapid growth](https://techcrunch.com/2011/12/22/pinterest-40-fold/) in the second …
    • Location San Francisco, CA
    • Categories Social Media, Travel, Social Bookmarking
    • Website https://pinterest.com
    • Full profile for Pinterest

