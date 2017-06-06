Crunch Report | 20 People Fired at Uber
Today’s Stories
- Bozoma Saint John heads to Uber from Apple
- Uber has fired more than 20 people over harassment probe
- Amazon launches a low-cost version of Prime for customers on government assistance
- Pinterest raises $150M at a $12.3B valuation as it makes a full press into visual search
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Edited by: Tito Hamze
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
