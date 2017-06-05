Apple had one surprise on stage that you can check out immediately – Monument Valley 2, the sequel to the amazing, beautiful isometric puzzle game from developer ustwo launched on stage, and can be purchased now.

The game is $4.99 on the U.S. App Store, and is optimized for both iPhones and iPads. The plot of the game revolves around game protagonist Ro introducing her daughter to the architectural puzzle world she occupies. The game doesn’t require you to have played the previous instalment, however; ustwo says you can jump right into the new version without missing anything critical.

If you’ve never played any Monument Valley before, you’re in for a treat; these games are stunning both visually, and in terms of sound design. You should definitely go ahead and plug in your headphones to enjoy it, though – it’s immersive and really helps with the overall experience.

You really can’t go wrong picking this up, so go ahead and grab it at the link above. And then, if you haven’t played the original, go back and get that, too. It’s a lot cheaper than the new iPad Pros.